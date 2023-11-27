Ice Flyers Kicking Off December With Two Home Games

November 27, 2023

The Ice Flyers are back at the Hangar after closing out the November schedule with a pair of road games. On Friday, the team played an uncharacteristic game against the Bulls, losing 8-1. On Sunday, the team bounced back with a 1-0 win against the Macon Mayhem with goaltender Stephen Mundinger getting another shut-out win under his belt.

The Ice Flyers sit at 2nd in the league standings with the visiting Peoria Rivermen (3rd) making a trip down for the weekend series.

Here’s a look at the team’s schedule for this week:

MONDAY – REST DAY

TUESDAY – TRAINING

WEDNESDAY – TRAINING

THURSDAY – TRAINING

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1 – TEDDY BEAR TOSS NIGHT

Peoria vs. Ice Flyers at 7:05 p.m. CT

Toss! Those! Bears! Join the Ice Flyers for their annual Teddy Bear Toss Night. Fans are encouraged to bring teddy bears and other stuffed animals to the game and throw them onto the ice after the first Ice Flyers goal is scored. All items collected will be donated to local non-profit organizations just in time for the holidays.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2 – RALLY FOUNDATION NIGHT

Peoria vs. Ice Flyers at 7:05 p.m. CT

Help the Ice Flyers end childhood cancer in support of Rally Gulf Coast with a night dedicated to fundraising and awarenes

