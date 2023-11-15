I-10 Pine Forest Road Exit Crash Slows Afternoon Traffic

An afternoon wreck slowed traffic on I-10 near Pine Forest Road Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred about 12:40 p.m. on I-10 at the Pine Forest Road exit.

A 27-year-old Florida man was driving a dump truck pulling a excavator on a flatbed trailer traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 when he rear ended a box truck that was slowing for traffic. After this collision the dump truck entered the south shoulder of the roadway and collided with approximately 200 feet of guardrail before traveling down a grassy embankment where the trailer carrying the excavator overturned.

The driver of the box truck, a 29-year-old Mobile, Alabama man, was not injured.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.