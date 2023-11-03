High School Football Scoreboard

Here are a high schoool football scores from around the North Escambia area.

FLORIDA

West Florida 35, Gulf Breeze 32

Tate 45, Washington 0

Nicevile 63, Navarrre 34

Walton 54, Northview 14

Escambia 47, Pensacola 7

Pace 35, Lafayette 7

Catholic 34, JP 13

Jay 41, Blacksher 20,

Godby at Milton

St. John Paul II at Pensacola Catholic

BYE: Pine Forest

ALABAMA