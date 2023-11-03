High School Football Scoreboard
November 3, 2023
Here are a high schoool football scores from around the North Escambia area.
FLORIDA
- West Florida 35, Gulf Breeze 32
- Tate 45, Washington 0
- Nicevile 63, Navarrre 34
- Walton 54, Northview 14
- Escambia 47, Pensacola 7
- Pace 35, Lafayette 7
- Catholic 34, JP 13
- Jay 41, Blacksher 20,
- Godby at Milton
- St. John Paul II at Pensacola Catholic
- BYE: Pine Forest
ALABAMA
- Flomaton 63 Marengo 0
- T.R. Miller 36, W.S. Neal 8
- Chambers Academy 55, Escambia Acacdemy 18
