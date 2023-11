High School Football Playoff Scoreboard

Here is Friday night’s playoff scores from around the North Escambia area:

Class 1R

*Bozeman 37 Northview 31

Class 2S

Pensacola Catholic 42, Walton 15

Class 3S

St. Augustine 31, Escambia 14

Class 4S

Bartram Trail 28, Niceville 21

ALABAMA

Montgomery Catholic 24, T.R. Miller 14

Trinity Presbyterian 35, Flomaton 0

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.