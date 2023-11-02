Here Is Friday Night’s High School Football Schedule

November 2, 2023

Here Is This weeek’ss High School Football Schedule from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Thursday, Nov. 2

Gulf Breeze at West Florida

Friday, Nov. 3

Washington vs. Tate, 7 p.m. (at Blue Wahoos Stadium)

Navarre at Niceville

Northview at Walton

Pensacola at Escambia,

Jay at Blacksher (Ala.),

Godby at Milton

Hollis Christian Academy at Pace

St. John Paul II at Pensacola Catholic

BYE: Pine Forest

ALABAMA

    Marengo at Flomaton

    T.R. Miller at W.S. Neal

    Esscambia Academy at Chambers Academy

