Here Is Friday Night’s High School Football Schedule
November 2, 2023
Here Is This weeek’ss High School Football Schedule from around the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
Thursday, Nov. 2
Gulf Breeze at West Florida
Friday, Nov. 3
Washington vs. Tate, 7 p.m. (at Blue Wahoos Stadium)
Navarre at Niceville
Northview at Walton
Pensacola at Escambia,
Jay at Blacksher (Ala.),
Godby at Milton
Hollis Christian Academy at Pace
St. John Paul II at Pensacola Catholic
BYE: Pine Forest
ALABAMA
- Marengo at Flomaton
T.R. Miller at W.S. Neal
Esscambia Academy at Chambers Academy
