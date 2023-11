Jim Allen Elementary School Students Hold Their Own Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Ms. Taylor and Mrs. Cooley’s classes at Jim Allen Elementary School learned about the history of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Along with learning about gravity, the sttdents worked together to design balloons to overcome gravity. When they finished, they held their very own “Macy’s” parade.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.