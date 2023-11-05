Georgia Beats Arkansas 1-0 For SEC Soccer Championship

With an early goal and tremendous defensive effort, the University of Georgia soccer team claimed its first Southeastern Conference tournament championship with a 1-0 victory over No. 10 Arkansas Sunday afternoon before 1,727 spectators at Ashton Brosnaham Park in Escambia County.

A total of 6,415 spectators attended games over the span of the tourney in Escambia County.

Graduate midfielder Croix Bethune led the Bulldogs with two shots, en route to receiving SEC Tournament MVP honors. Bethune was joined on the SEC All-Tournament Team by graduate midfielder Mallie McKenzie, graduate forward Hannah White, and sophomore goalkeeper Jordan Brown, who posted seven saves.

In the seventh minute, McKenzie sent a screaming pass right in front of the net, with White intending to knock the ball in, but an Arkansas defender hit the ball with her knee for an own goal. Both of Georgia’s goals against Arkansas this year came via own goal, including a score in the regular season meeting on Oct. 5 in Fayetteville. Brown tallied her first shot on goal of the season with a booming free kick, but for the remainder of the half, the Razorbacks pressed the Bulldog defense with four shots on frame.

In the second half, Georgia looked to counter the attack, beginning with an early shot by redshirt freshman midfielder Summer Denigan, who returned from her red card suspension. Brown remained strong, including a terrific stop in the 68th minute right in front of the net. Bethune nearly added an insurance goal in the 86th minute with a huge strike, but Razorback keeper Phoebe Carver deflected the shot.

With 27 seconds left, Arkansas had one final chance with a free kick, but Ava Tankersley’s shot was caught by Brown, who booted away the ball to seal Georgia’s first league title.