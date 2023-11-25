Football Playoffs: Pensacola Catholic Wins Region 1-2S Over Florida High

Pensacola Catholic, the last remaining North Escambia area team in the playoffs defeated the Florida State University High School 17-10 Friday night in the Region 1-2S Championship game.

The No. 4 Crusaders faced No. 3 Florida High School at Mike Hickman Stadium in Tallahassee. Both teams entered the game with a 10-2 records.

Florida High had previously defeated Catholic in regionals four of the last five years.

Catholic travels to to face the Bradford Tornadoes next Friday night in the state semifinals.