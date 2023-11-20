Florida Gas Prices Sink to New 2023 Lows

November 20, 2023

As nearly 2.8 million Floridians prepare to take a Thanksgiving road trip, Florida gas prices have fallen to new 2023 lows. Sunday’s average price of $3.04 per gallon is 15 cents less than a week ago and the lowest daily average price since late December 2022. It’s also 37 cents less than what drivers paid last Thanksgiving ($3.41).

“More than half of Florida gas stations now have gasoline priced below $3 a gallon,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While there could be some fluctuations in the coming weeks, AAA expects gas prices to remain low through the holidays, unless oil prices suddenly spike.”

Flroida’s chepaast metro market at $2.88. In North Escambia, a low of $2.76 was available at a station on Highway 20 in cantonment.

The plummeting price of oil has been a big contributor to the recent plunge at the pump. Crude oil fell from $93 a barrel in late September to $72/b last week. During that same time, the state average dropped from $3.69 per gallon to $3.04/g.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 