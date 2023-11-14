Five People Injured In Chemstrand Road Crash

November 14, 2023

Five people are recovering following a wreck Monday night at the intersection of Chemstrand Road and Crooked Oak Drive.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash with one vehicle crashing into a ravine. Two passengers were extricated from a pickup truck while an additional 20 minutes was required to extricate the passengers from the vehicle in the ravine. Five patients were transported to area hospitals.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos for NOrthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

