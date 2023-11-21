FHP Update: Troopers No Longer Searching For Suspect Vehicle In Fatal Nine Mile Hit And Run Crash That Killed Molino Man

November 21, 2023

The Florida Highway Patrol is no longer looking for a suspect vehicle in a fatal hit and run crash that claimed the life of a Molino man last week, but troopers have not specifically said if a suspect vehicle has been located.

“We are no longer in search of a suspect vehicle, this is an ongoing investigation, more to follow when we are able to share the information,” Lt. Jason King said late Tuesday afternoon.

FHP had released a blurry photo of what they said was the susect vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for clues about a hit and run driver after a 20-year old motorcyclist from Molino was killed in a hit and run November 15 in Beulah.

The crash happened about 8:45 p.m. on West Nine Mile Road and Allegheny Avenue. Troopers said an unknown type of passenger vehicle turned left in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash. The Molino man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The suspect vehicle may have both right side windows shattered and may be grey or silver, troopers said at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP (*347), Crime Stoppers, or 911.

