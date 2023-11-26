Escambia School Choice Application Deadline Is December 8

The school choice application deadlne in Escambia County is fast approaching.

The middle and high school open enrollment period, which runs from October 30 – December 8, 2023. The open enrollment period for elementary schools runs from January 29 – March 8, 2024.

or questions about open enrollment, please contact Chris McFarland, Coordinator of Enrollment Services at (850)469-5580. For questions about career academies, contact Steven Harrell, Director of Workforce Education, at (850)469-5357. Families are encouraged to apply while attending the School Choice Expo, as technology to apply will be made available.