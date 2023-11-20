Escambia County Receives New Offer For OLF-8

November 20, 2023

Escambia County has received a new offer for a portion of the OLF-8 property on Nine Mile Road.

The Letter of Intent (LOI) was received from Beulah Town Center, LLC.

“This invitation to negotiate is with the desire to develop a portion of this unique county asset following the design principles approved by the (Escambia) Board of County Commissioners in the DPZ Master plan for OLF8,” the letter stated. Beulah Town Center Manager Fred Hemmer said the offer was for about 375 acres of mixed use residential, retail, green space, and infrastructure property.

The offer letter includes $20 million for the 375 acres with additional options totaling up to an additional $12 million.

According to a blog post from District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh, the offer follows the spirit of the Master Plan and includes no single-family housing.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 