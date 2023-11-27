Cora ‘Voncile’ Peters

November 27, 2023

Mrs. Cora “Voncile” Peters, age 91, passed away Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Atmore, AL. She was born November 22, 1932 in Mobile, AL; and a native of Semirah Springs, and Uriah area before moving to Atmore area the past 10 years. She was 1st Tribal Elder Princess in 2014-2015. She attended Unity Baptist Church and was a member of Semirah Springs Freewill Baptist Church, the Order of Eastern Star, Huxford, AL; and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

Mrs. Peters loved spending time with family and friends. Her passion was doing yard work especially tending to her flowers and loved going fishing. She loved traveling, anywhere from Idaho, South Carolina, Japan and across the United States. Once retiring she spent a lot of time traveling with the tribal seniors, she was always ready to go when they were.

She is preceded in death by her parents, W G (Cora Lee Woods) Murphy, two husbands, Jake Peters, Len Hyles and one brother, James “Buddy” Murphy.

She is survived by her one son, Chief (Linda) Peters, of Atmore, AL; four daughters, Sissy (Melvin) Wiggins, of Goodway, AL; June (Derris) Gregg, of Atmore, AL; Wanda (Johnny) Martin, of Stapleton, AL; Cathy (Greg) Pons, of Myrtle Beach, SC; one sister, Rita Ikner, of Frisco City, AL; eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Semirah Springs Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Josh Long officiating.

Burial will follow at Semirah Springs Cemetery.

Visitation will be held, Wednesday, November 29, 2023, from 10:00 AM until service time at 11: AM at Semirah Springs Freewill Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Scotty McGhee, Kyle Wiggins, Mike Hughes, C.J. Smith, Jarod Martin, and Justin Martin.

Family would like to say Thank You, to Southern Care Hospice, special friends, Frank Williams, Donna Hicks, Raven Tucker, Charles and Rosie Tucker, for all their help and support they showed to our mother.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. Atmore, Alabama is in charge of all arrangements.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 