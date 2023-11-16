Cantonment Woman Charged With Felony For Hitting Her Boyfriend In The Head With A Vase, ECSO Says

A Cantonment woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly hitting her boyfriend in the head with a vase. Sallie Eva Denise Jimenez, 37, was charged with felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.

Sallie Eva Denise Jimenez and her boyfriend allegedly became involved in an argument over missing keys. He said she struck him on the back of the head with a vase, causing his ear to bleed. He was evaluated by Escambia County EMS but refused transport to the hospital.

Deputies determined that Jimenez was the primary aggressor in the altercation, according to an arrest report.

She was released from jail on a $7,500 bond.