Cantonment Woman Charged With Felony For Hitting Her Boyfriend In The Head With A Vase, ECSO Says

November 16, 2023

A Cantonment woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly hitting her boyfriend in the head with a vase. Sallie Eva Denise Jimenez, 37, was charged with felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.

Sallie Eva Denise Jimenez and her boyfriend allegedly became involved in an argument over missing keys. He said she struck him on the back of the head with a vase, causing his ear to bleed. He was evaluated by Escambia County EMS but refused transport to the hospital.

Deputies determined that Jimenez was the primary aggressor in the altercation, according to an arrest report.

She was released from jail on a $7,500 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under General, TOP STORIES 

 