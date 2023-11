Cantonment Rotary Presents ‘Service Above Self’ Award To Packy Mitchell

Wednesday,¬†the Cantonment Rotary Club presented the “Service Above Self” award to Packy Mitchell, a long time Cantonment area resident. Michell has helped with the Miracle League, Tate High School athletics¬†and his church. Pictured (L-R) Cantonment Rotary President Dustin Vaughn, Packy Mitchell, Tim Godwin and Jim Prim. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.