Cantonment Rotary Presents Culinary Scholarships

November 7, 2023

In addition to the $40,000 of scholarships presented to Pensacola State College recipients earlier this year, Cantonment Rotary awarded two $500 Culinary Arts Scholarships to students in that program. These Annual Scholarships awards are presented at the Annual Cantonment Rotary Culinary Arts Luncheon held at the Molly McGuire venue at the PSC Campus. For this year’s luncheon students in the program, under the watchful eye of Culinary and Professional Service Careers Coordinator and Instructor, Head Chef Jimmie
Langham prepared and served the German-Themed culinary offering to the Cantonment Rotarians and their guests.

Receiving $500 scholarships were Ella Thompson and Rayshawn Stalling. Both are pursuing degrees in Culinary Management.

Pictured (L-R): Cantonment Rotary Club President, Dustin Vaughn, scholarship recipient Rayshawn J. Stallings, scholarship recipient Ella Thompson, PSC Director of Foundation Scholarships, Mikenzie Francis-Opperman, and Cantonment Rotary Club Foundation Chair, Ray Ascherfeld. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

