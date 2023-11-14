Cantonment Man Charged With The Aggravated Assault Of His Wife

A Cantonment mans is accused of the aggravated assault of his wife

Cedric Gray, 25, allegedly hit his wife in the face, causing injuries, and pointed a loaded firearm at the victim’s head.

He was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor battery

The victim had invited Gray over to dinner and woke up to Gray striking her in the face, according to an arrest report, while accusing her of having an affair with other guys before pulling a small pink or purple firearm from his pocket, the report continues.

Gray remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $26,500.