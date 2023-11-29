Cantonment Man Charged With Battery of 88-Year Old

November 29, 2023

A Cantonment man is charged with the battery of an 88-year old man.

Thomas Lee Barnhardt, 54 was charged with felony battery on a person 65 years of age or older. He was released on a $1,500 bond.

Barnhardt allegedly became involved in an argument with the victim before hitting him with a closed fist on the right side of his face, according to an arrest report. The victim refused EMS treatment, but had a red mark on the side of his face, deputies said.

Barnhardt told deputies that he did get into an argument with the victim but denied striking him, an arrest report states.

The ECSO said the victim is an 88-year old that has a hard time standing on his own without some type of assistance.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 