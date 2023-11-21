Burglary And Vandalism Of Vacant Molino Church Under Investigation

The burglary and vandalism of a vacant church in Molino is under investigation.

The owner of the building at 314 Molino Road discovered the burglary Monday.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, someone made entry into the building, discharged fire extinguishers and dumped cleaning chemicals they found inside. An outside flag pole was also broken, but nothing was stolen, according to the ECSO.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Investigators said the building is vacant, not abandoned, and was recently purchased.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.