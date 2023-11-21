Burglary And Vandalism Of Vacant Molino Church Under Investigation

November 21, 2023

The burglary and vandalism of a vacant church in Molino is under investigation.

The owner of the building at 314 Molino Road discovered the burglary Monday.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, someone made entry into the building, discharged fire extinguishers and dumped cleaning chemicals they found inside. An outside flag pole was also broken, but nothing was stolen, according to the ECSO.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Investigators said the building is vacant, not abandoned, and was recently purchased.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Burglary And Vandalism Of Vacant Molino Church Under Investigation”

  1. Gene on November 21st, 2023 12:26 am

    Evil is all this is EVIL.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 