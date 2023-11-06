Bobby Guy King

Bobby Guy King was born January 9, 1980. Bobby passed into eternity at the age of 42. Bobby is preceded in death by his mama, Benita Kay Holder King, his cousin, Chad Williamson, his maternal grandparents, Harold & Audrey Holder, and his paternal grandparents, James and Ruby King. Bobby is survived by his maternal family: aunts and uncles, Deborah Andrews, Teresa & Ronnie Williamson, Belinda & David Perry, cousins, Melissa, Tim, Joni, Marissa, Austin, and Moriah. His paternal family members: father, Guy King, aunts and uncles, Larry & Mary Jane King, Frankie Archer, Marie Faircloth, Merlene Bruce, cousins, Christa, Kaye, Keith, Kim, Danna, Johnny and Michael.

After the passing of his mama when he was 8 years old, Bobby was raised by his Granny and Paw Paw Holder and was more like a son than a grandchild to them. Bobby grew up in Molino, Florida, attended Molino Elementary, Barrineau Park Elementary, Ransom Middle School and Tate High School. He was always adventurous and loved spending time fishing and hunting with his PawPaw. Bobby was very attentive to his Granny in her last months of life. His life was filled with many hard times but he always knew he was loved by his family.

Bobby accepted Jesus as his Savior and was a member of Highland Baptist Church. We have comfort knowing Bobby is in the presence of Jesus for eternity and has peace greater than we can imagine.

My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life, and they will never perish, and no one will snatch them out of my hand. John 10:27-29

A graveside service was held on November 4, 2023 at Highland Baptist Church with family friend, Rev. Brian Calhoun officiating.

In memory of Bobby, donations can be made to provide Bibles to those who are incarcerated at www.prisionfellowship.org or you can call 1-703-554-8450 to allocate your donation to go to Bibles for those incarcerated as well as request a letter indicating the donation is in memory of Bobby.