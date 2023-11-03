Benny Dale Biggs

Benny Dale Biggs, age 84, of Atmore, AL passed away on November 2, 2023 in Bay Minette, AL. He was born on September 1, 1939 in Lottie, AL to John Henry Biggs and Mary Evelyn Smith Biggs. He attended Lottie United Methodist Church and served in the

United States Army. Benny farmed most of his life. He was an avid golfer and cherished his time hunting and fishing with his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, John Leon Biggs, Henry Derwood Biggs and Charles William Biggs.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ann Johnson Biggs; his daughters, Rebecca (Bruce) Moore of Brewton, AL, Tracy (Robert) Lambrecht of Birmingham, AL and Vicky Dale Biggs of Lottie, AL; his sister, Evelyn Ann Biggs (Mike) Williams of Brewton, AL and his

grandchildren: Nick (Maria) Moore, Emily Moore, Laura Leigh Moore, Bryce Lambrecht, John Brady and Catherine Brady. Graveside services will be held Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Lottie United

Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Kailey Beth Smith and Bro. Robert Hughes officiating. Interment will follow in Lottie United Methodist Church Cemetery with Military Honors.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 6, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL. Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.