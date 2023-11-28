Amanda L. Lowery

Mrs. A age 63 of Jay, FL, passed away at a Newnan, GA medical facility.

Mrs. Lowery was born in Bastrop, LA and had been living the Jay area for the past 35 years. She had worked as an Office Manager at Food Giant for a number of years. She enjoyed the beach, the sun, and the water. She loved being a Nana and LSU football. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille Lacy, and was of the Christian faith.

She is survived by her husband, Rickey Wayne Lowery of Jay; her father, Bobby L. (Gayle) Porter, Sr. of Bastrop, LA; her children, April Carr of Jay, Kristen (Kyle) Becker of Jay, and Dustin Lowery of Bratt, FL; a brother, Bobby L. Porter, Jr. of Jay; a stepbrother, Shane Copes of Ark.; and a stepsister, Karen Walker of Bastrop, LA; her grandchildren, Chayce Becker, Bentley Lowery, Kaylen Becker, and Rosa Marie Carr.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 12 Noon from the chapel of Flomaton Funeral Home with Bro. Jonathan McCullough officiating. Interment will follow at Cora Baptist Church Cemetery in Jay, FL. Reception to follow at Brownsdale Baptist Church 12088 Chumuckla Hwy. Jay, FL.

Visitation will be held at Flomaton Funeral Home on Friday from 10 A.M. until 12 Noon service time.

Pallbearers: Trent Ledbetter, William Haddock, Blake Bjorklund, Wiley Autonberry, Shane Copes, David Carden, and Ricky Hester.