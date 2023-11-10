Drive-By Shooting Reported On North Highway 99 In Bratt

A reported drive-by shooting in Bratt Friday afternoon is under investigation.

The victims were on North Highway 99 near Bradberry Road, just south of the state line, when someone in a black vehicle with a spoiler allegedly fired at them, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no injuries reported, and the suspect vehicle fled the area headed in the direction of Old Bratt Road at the state line.

The incident happened about 2:36 p.m.

Additional details were not immediately available.

