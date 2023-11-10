Drive-By Shooting Reported On North Highway 99 In Bratt

November 10, 2023

A reported drive-by shooting in Bratt Friday afternoon is under investigation.

The victims were on North Highway 99 near Bradberry Road, just south of the state line, when someone in a black vehicle with a spoiler allegedly fired at them, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no injuries reported, and the suspect vehicle fled the area headed in the direction of Old Bratt Road at the state line.

The incident happened about 2:36 p.m.

Additional details were not immediately available.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Drive-By Shooting Reported On North Highway 99 In Bratt”

  1. JJ on November 10th, 2023 5:33 pm

    Front dash and rear cameras are cheap.
    Wish I had a rear camera last month when I was rear ended. Been proof the driver was on his phone. He exited his car talking on it.





