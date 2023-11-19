30,000 Pound Thanksgiving Meal Distribution Held Saturday In Beulah

November 19, 2023

A 30,000 pound Thanksgiving food distribution was held Saturday morning at Beulah Church.

The food distribution was to help those who may be struggling and going through a hard time to supplement their family Thanksgiving. There was  full Thanksgiving meal available for the first 300 families.

Rep. Michelle Salzman and Beulah Church in partnership with Farm Share and other community partners Sponsored the distribution along with Commissioner Steven Barry, Congressman Matt Gaetz, Kevin Stephens, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Ascend Cares,  The Butcher Shoppe, International Paper, Florida Power and Light, Beulah Church, Escambia County Council PTA, Aaron Erskine, State Farm Tyler Kercher, Escambia County Council PTA, Thompson Trucking, & other community partners are joining in the effort.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

