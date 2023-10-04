Your Phone Will Receive An Emergency Alert About 1:20 This Afternoon. It’s A Test.

Expect a test alert on your cell phone this afternoon.

FEMA and the FCC will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) notification system at about 1:20 this afternoon.

The WEA portion of the test will be directed to all consumer cell phones. The test message will display in either English or Spanish, depending on the language settings of the wireless handset. The EAS portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions.

“This action is being undertaken by the Federal Government and is not an action being taken by Escambia County,” said Escambia County Emergency Manager Travis Tompkins. “However, this is a very needed test of the Federal Emergency Alert Systems. This system is utilized by the President of the United States to send a communication to the entire population, if necessary.”

All wireless phones should receive the message only once.

Beginning at approximately 1:20 p.m., cell towers will broadcast the test for approximately 30 minutes. During this time, WEA-compatible wireless phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message.

For consumers, the message that appears on their phones will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Phones with the main menu set to Spanish will display: “ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de Alerta de Emergencia. No se necesita acción.”

WEA alerts cannot be turned off, and switching to silent mode will not stop you from receiving the alert.

If the test is postponed for any reason, it will be rescheduled for October 1.