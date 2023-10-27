Trunk Or Treats, Fall Festivals And More Planned Across The Area

Several Halloween and fall festival events are scheduled in the North Escambia area in the coming days.

Allen Memorial Methodist Men Pumpkin Patch

The Allen Memorial Methodist Men Pumpkin Patch in Cantonment is open from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays.

First Baptist Church of Beulah Pumpkin Patch

The First Baptist Church of Beulah’s Pumpkin Patch will be open October 9 through October 31. Hours are Sunday-Friday noon – 6 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Calvay Apostolic Pumpkin Patch

Calvary Apostolic’s pumpkin patch is open 7 days a week at 5591 Highway 29 in Molino through October 31. Photo booths and more, free admission. Monday-Friday, 4 p.m. until dark; weekends 10 a.m. until dark.

Jubilee Church Harvest Festival

Jubilee Church will host their annual Harvest Fest on Saturday, October 28th from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the church. There will be a hayride, inflatables, a rock wall, baseball and basketball challenges, ax throwing, face painting, horse rides, fun GLOW stations, cake walk, food trucks, Mr. Softie, snow cones, prizes, and plenty of candy!! Open to ages 18 and under. Admission is free; just bring a bag of candy to share! The church is located at 5910 North W. Street in Pensacola.

Oak Grove Baptist Fall Festival

Oak Grove Baptist Church will host their annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 28, from 5 p.m until 8 p.m. at the church. Free food, games, hayride, popcorn, snow cones, lots of candy. Western themed — wear your favorite Western attire. The church is located at 2600 Highway 99.

Aldersgate Methodist Church Fish Fry

Aldersgate Methodist Church in Molino will hold their Famous Fish Fry on Saturday, October 28, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. $10 for catfish or mullet, cole slaw, baked beans, hush puppies and a brownie. Drive-thru and take out available. Free iced tea with eat-in.

First Baptist Cantonment Harvest Festival

The First Baptist Church of Cantonment will hold their Harvest Festival on October 28 from 5-7 p.m. Candy bags, games, hayride and more. The church is located at 118 Morris Avenue in Cantonment.

Highland Baptist Church Community Fall Festival

Highland Baptist Church will host a Community Fall Festival, Sunday, October 29, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. There will be Trunk or Treat, games, prizes, boiled peanuts, bounce house and more. The church is located at 6240 Highway 95A North in Molino.

Pinewoods Presbyterian Church

Pinewoods Presbyterian Church will hold their annual Fall Festival on Sunday, October 29, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. There will be square dancing, bouncy house, bingo, chili cookoff, games, hayride and more. Hotdogs, chips, dessert and drinks provided. The church is located at 2198 County Rd 297A in Cantonment.

Dogwood Park Baptist Church Trunk or Treat

Dogwood Park Baptist Church will hold a Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, October 29, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. There will be candy, games, trunk contest and prizes. The church is located at 3301 Highway 97 in Molino.

Tate Fall Baseball Halloween Game

The Tate Aggies Fall Baseball Halloween Game will be Monday, October 30. Truck or treat with the players at 5 pm. Exhbition game with the players in full costume at 6 p.m. $1 entry or bring a non-perishable food item. Chili, hot dogs and treats. Games and prizes between innings. Children wear your costumes.

St. Monica’s Episcopal Church Trunk or Treat

St. Monica’s Episcopal Church will host Trunk or Treat on October 31 from 6 p.m. until. The community is invited to join in the parking lot at 699 S. Hwy. 95-A, Cantonment, FL 32533.

Victory Assembly Fall Festival

Victory Assembly will host their annual Fall Festival on Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. There will be food, games, wagon ride, hayride, CFA truck and more. The church is located at 1895 Victory Road in Cantonment.

Harvest Christian Center Candy in Cars

Harvest Christian Center will host Candy in Cars, a community wide candy palooza event, on Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the church. The church is located at 1095 Muscogee Road in Cantonment.

Farmhill Fellowship Church Yard Sale

Farmhill Fellowship Church will have a yard sale Thursday, November 2 and and Friday, November 3, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Saturday, November 4, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. The church is located at 1251 Muscogee Road in Cantonment.

54th Annual Walnut Hill VFD Fish Fry

The 54th Annual Walnut Hill VFD Fish Fry will be held Saturday, November 4, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Walnut Hill Fire department, 7760 Highway 97 in Walnut Hill. Plates are availabe for $12 each. Fried or grilled catfish or grilled chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, homemade bread and homemade desserts. Door prizes drawing throughout the day.

Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church Fall Festival

Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church will hold their annual Fall Festival on Saturday, November 4, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. There will be food, face painting, Trunk or Treat, balloon animals, chili cookoff and more. A dessert auction will begin at 6 p.m. The church is located at 170 W Bogia Road in McDavid.

Pollard McCall JHS PTO Car Show

The Hugh J. White Fall Festival Car Show will be November 4 from 11 a.m until 2 p.m. at Pollard McCall Junior High School, 3975 Old Highway 31 in Brewton. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Food, entertainment, awards, open restrooms. $15 nonrefundable entry fee.

Byrneville’s Fall Festival

Byrneville’s Fall Festival will be held Thursday, November 9, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. An auction willl start at 7:15. There will be games, food, local vendors, haunted house and more. The festival will be held at Bryneville Elementary School located at 1600 Byrneville Road in Century.

Multi-Family Yard and Bake Sale

The 14th Annual Multi-Family Yard and Bake Sale at the Walnut Hill Christian School will be held Saturday, November 11, beginning at 7 a.m. Baby and children’s items, household items, dishes, decor and more. Baked goods will be available including homemade cakes, pies and cookies, breads, dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls and more. The school is located at 6990 Highway 97 in Walnut Hill.

Molino Fall Festival Harvest Market

Aldersgate Methodist Church, 6915 Hwy 29 in Molino will hold a Fall Harvest Market November 17-18 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Food, crafts, baked goods, vintage and Christmas items. To become a vendor, call (850) 587-3075.

Highland Baptist Church Craft Market

Highland Baptist Chuch will hold a Craft Market on Saturday, November 18, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be arts and crafts, baked goods, and more. Booth spaces are available for $10, with set up at 8 a.m. All proceeds benefit a family in need at Christmas as well as Highland Youth Missions. For more information or to register, call the church at (850) 587-5174.