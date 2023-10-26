State Senator Suggests De-Chartering Century, Letting Escambia County Take Over The Town
October 26, 2023
Thursday night, Florida State Sen. Doug Broxson told interim Century Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. that the town may need to to consider de-chartering and letting Escambia County take over.
Broxson’s comments came during a meeting of the Escambia County Legislative Delegation — Sen. Doug Broxson, State Rep. Alex Andrade and State Rep. Michelle Salzman — Thursday night in Pensacola. Gomez had addressed the delegation, thanking them for millions in state funding that has gone to projects in Century, including a bridge replacement, wastewater treatment plant repairs and repairs to a failed water well serving the state prison.
‘I’ve been dealing with Century for 14 years,” Rep. Doug Broxson told Gomez. “I know you’ve had tremendous challenges there. Your tax base is very low, and your needs are very great. I can tell you this delegation has doubled down on trying to help Century.”
“We are praying for you, we know you have a big challenge, we want you to do well,” Broxson continued. “But we know you are in tough circumstances. I would hope that at some point if things continue where it’s a challenge to meet your budget, that you would consider de-chartering Century so you could come under the umbrella of Escambia County and let them take their resources and help you with some of your major problems. I’ve watched it, “I know you’ve tried, but we really need a bigger hand to help you get to where you need to be.
Can we just give Century to Alabama?
It’s about time Amen !!!!
Florida could save a lot on taxes altogether if you de-charter the whole state. Think about it states rights no federal interference. Or maybe go try living on a deserted island for a whole too lol…
if they do this they should ballot all voters of escambia county to approve 1-2 cent sales tax to fund century. like should have been with childens trust not just property payers then whole county can put in. !!
Well, they have messed up long enough for the state senators to notice that says a lot.
I like how Broxson tried to give them a way out citing “low tax bse” and “difficult challenges” when clearly it was nothing but bad leadership from the mayor that was spending taxpayer money on airline tickets or the newly minted “interim mayor” trying to get his buddies a paycheck instead of doing one damn thing to help the CITIZENS of Century.
Escambia county will gladly incorporate the town. This is good for the citizens of both Century and Escambia cty. Century residents will get the funding and attention they deserve and those of us in Esc won’t have to worry about bailing out a failing neighbor.
As far as the “century politicians” they won’t have much of a choice when their town runs out of money, they will be DE-chartered and absorbed. You’ll know that day is here when the interim mayor starts saying “yeah DE-chartering was always my plan.”
@Eddie why would we give Century to Alabama? It’s Century, FL. not AL. We Floridians love our small communities and hate to see them doing poorly. This is not the fault of the citizens just God-awful leadership.
“Thanks for the millions of dollars y’all gave us.” “You should de-charter.” Wow! Thank you Doug Broxson!! At least someone is paying attention.
The Century politicians will go out screaming and yelling if they de-charter and let Escambia County take over. BUT….don’t come crying and screaming to me that MY TAXES will increase to support Century!!!! Senior Citizens are already on fixed incomes. Our income is already stretched to the limit with increase in property taxes, increased School Board taxes, higher groceries, gas, you name it. Just how far do you think our measly social security will stretch?
Broxston didn’t mention which Escambia Coumty. He’s sneaky good.
Give century to ala Escambia cty residents bail out these dishonest crook s
The action that Broxon suggests will probably have to be taken on by the legislature because all the big fish in the little pond politicians that now run Century will never relinquish their power voluntarily. Knowing this, Sen. Broxon needs to take the lead in this and get it done.
Please Century. Do it. You need help. So, do those in charge care more about how they can prosper financially, or do they care more about the citizens that are at their mercy? I do not know. I do know that I cringe whenever i see the name Centruy on here or TV as I am always embarrassed for that town. “Pride goes before destruction and a haughty spirit before a fall.” Please let go of your pride or whatever it is that keeps the nightmare going.
Glad to know that people can actually see just how bad things are. Time to end the clown show that is Century.
All i can say is AMEN!
The only way to end this mockery of good
Government is to disincorporate…this is usually the
End result of politicians who try to pack councils and
Other governmental bodies.
The writing on the wall…take heed, Century. The town is not only financially strained but saddled with incompetent leadership.
I’m all for that maybe century will get back like it should be
Finally, the legislators have seen the inevitable!
Now, Century…do it!
14 years pfft.. Century has been the way it is for as long as I’ve been alive going all the way back to the mid-60s. Do you think it’s going to get better now? That’s laughable.
This idea is long overdue . The incompetent clown show in Century needs replaced yesterday
A sane sensible recommendation.
Won’t happen.
Those in power will never relinquish power.
Sounds like a better plan than what seems to be an ongoing comedy of errors.
Residents would be better off!
Sounds like a kind & merciful proposal from Sen. Broxson.