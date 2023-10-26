State Senator Suggests De-Chartering Century, Letting Escambia County Take Over The Town

Thursday night, Florida State Sen. Doug Broxson told interim Century Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. that the town may need to to consider de-chartering and letting Escambia County take over.

Broxson’s comments came during a meeting of the Escambia County Legislative Delegation — Sen. Doug Broxson, State Rep. Alex Andrade and State Rep. Michelle Salzman — Thursday night in Pensacola. Gomez had addressed the delegation, thanking them for millions in state funding that has gone to projects in Century, including a bridge replacement, wastewater treatment plant repairs and repairs to a failed water well serving the state prison.

‘I’ve been dealing with Century for 14 years,” Rep. Doug Broxson told Gomez. “I know you’ve had tremendous challenges there. Your tax base is very low, and your needs are very great. I can tell you this delegation has doubled down on trying to help Century.”

“We are praying for you, we know you have a big challenge, we want you to do well,” Broxson continued. “But we know you are in tough circumstances. I would hope that at some point if things continue where it’s a challenge to meet your budget, that you would consider de-chartering Century so you could come under the umbrella of Escambia County and let them take their resources and help you with some of your major problems. I’ve watched it, “I know you’ve tried, but we really need a bigger hand to help you get to where you need to be.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.