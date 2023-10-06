Photos: Century Head Start Program Visits Cantonment Pumpkin Patch

The Century Head Start program visited a Cantonment pumpkin patch for a story time.

The children enjoyed a special story and a chance to see the Allen Memorial Methodist Men’s Pumpkin Patch.

The pumpkin patch is located on Highway 29 near Neal Road and is open from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays.

