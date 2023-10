Northview High Crowns Homecoming Queen Chloe Criswell

riday night, Tate High School crowned Homecoming Queen Chloe Criswell.

First runner-up to the queen was Chloe Morris, and second runner-up was Tydeasia McKenzie. Other members of the court were junior maid Lacey Sapp, sophomore maid Noel Pugh and freshman maid Jaycee Miller.

Look for a full homecoming court photo gallery by Monday.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.