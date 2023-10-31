More Details Released On Hurricane Sally Drainage Project That Has Closed McElhaney Road In Bratt

As we first reported over a week ago, McElhaney Road just south of the state line in Bratt is now closed for a Hurricane Sally FEMA project to improve drainage structures.

Tuesday, Escambia County aacknowledged that work is now underway and released addiional information. Traffic will be detoured along Old Bratt Road to south on Morton Road, to Cecils Road and west back to McElhaney Road. The road is expected to re-open by January 2024.

Residents, pedestrians, local traffic and emergency vehicles will have access to properties within the work area at all times; however, there may be short periods when a driveway or entrance may be blocked temporarily as equipment and materials are moved during construction

The $810,715.45 project will replace the drainage structures at 7200 and 8000 McElhaney Road. FEMA will fund $770,179.68 (95%) of the cost, while Escambia County will be responsible for $40,535.77 (5%).

The work includes clearing of all hurricane debris, removing damaged existing culvert pipes and riprap, installing a new pipe/box culvert, restabilizing and reconstructing the roadway pavement, and replacing riprap within the ditch bottom. Minor ditch regrading, resetting existing fence, and installing concrete ditch pavement will be required.

IT is scheduled to take about 180 days to complete.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.