Leslie Carole Clark Tuley

Leslie Carole Clark Tuley, 52, of Pensacola, FL, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Leslie was born July 29,1971, in Pensacola, FL, where she lived most of her life. She graduated from Woodham High School in 1989 and then attended the University of West Florida. There she met and later married her first husband, Jim Howard, in 1991. Her one foray away from Pensacola came when Jim’s employment transferred him to Illinois for a short time until they could find their way back. For 20+ years, she totally involved herself in the raising of three beautiful daughters. She nurtured them through elementary and middle school, and by the time they became students at Tate High School, she became a chorus volunteer for Destiny, a band parent for Kathryn, and a theatre audience for Angela. It was through theatre that she met director Steven Tuley. The next chapter of her life was ready to be opened, and she married Steven in 2014. For the last nine years of her life, Leslie recaptured her love of cross-stitching and jigsaw puzzling. She could enjoy quiet times sitting on the couch watching TV with Steve and her constant companion, Lily, who grieves her loss immensely. She was working on overcoming some plaguing health problems so they could enjoy their time together after Steve’s retirement.

Leslie is preceded in death by her parents, Gene Pearson Clark and Kathryn Annette Drummond Clark.

She is survived by her husband, Steven Robert Tuley; parents, Michael Warren Brock & Patricia Elaine Crane Brock; daughters, Destiny Elaine Howard (Blake) Thompson, Angela Gail Howard Holzapfel and Jonathan Holzapfel, and Kathryn Lorraine Howard; grandson, Wallace Edward Holzapfel; brother, Michael Russell (Tina) Brock; friend, Jim Howard; as well as a large and extended group of family and friends whom she dearly loved.

A visitation will be held 1:00pm until a Celebration of Life begins at 2:00pm Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, 2276 Airport Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32504.