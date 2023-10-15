Jay Farm Family Named Finalists For State Achievement In Agriculture Award

Brandt and Samantha Hendricks of Jay have been named finalists for the Florida Farm Bureau Achievement in Agriculture award. The couple will compete for the statewide honor later this month at the 2023 Florida Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in Orlando.

The Hendricks produce cotton and peanuts and have a cow-calf operation. They are also shareholders in the local peanut buying point where harvested peanuts are sold. Brandt and Samantha serve on the Florida Farm Bureau state Young Farmers & Ranchers Leadership Group and serve on the Santa Rosa County Farm Bureau board of directors.

“We choose to advocate for agriculture because it is important to us to share our story of why we do what we do, every day,” said Brandt. “Our hopes are to leave the land better than we found it and leave people with a better understanding.”

The Achievement in Agriculture award recognizes members of Florida Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers program who excel in their involvement in agriculture, leadership abilities and participation in Farm Bureau and other civic and service organizations. Each Achievement in Agriculture award finalist undergoes an on-site farm visit by a team of qualified judges as part of the final selection process.

The state award winner will receive a $45,000 cash prize, a $500 cash award and an expense-paid trip to the 2024 American Farm Bureau Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah, early next year.