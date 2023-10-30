Jacquelyn Daniel Presley

October 30, 2023

Jacquelyn Daniel Presley (Jackie), beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away peacefully October 16, 2023, at the age of 90 in her home community of Nokomis, Alabama.

Jackie grew up in Nokomis, Ala., attended Perdido Elementary and Perdido Junior High and Escambia County High School. She graduated from Mobile Infirmary School of Nursing with her RN degree.  She was employed with Greenlawn Hospital, now known as
Atmore Community Hospital, for 42 years.  Her hobbies included gardening, fishing, cooking, baking, being active in her church, watching Alabama football and spoiling her grandchildren. She was well known in her community for her cooking, especially her
cheese straws. 
Jackie is preceded in death by her parents Perlie Edward and Leona Jeter Daniel; her husband James Ollie Presley, Jr.; son, Edward Allen Presley (Eddie), daughter-in-law Debra Presley; grandson Troy Allen Presley; great-granddaughter Gabriella Casey;
brother Joe Edward Daniel (Sue); and sisters Geraldine Williams (Frank) and Edro Hall (Ray).   

Jackie (known as Jack to her family) is survived by her children Laura Presley Smith (Don) and Mark Daniel Presley; six grandchildren: Allison Presley Wynn (Guy), Anna Presley, Stephanie Roberts Maddox (Walt), Eric Roberts (Morgan), and Kelley Presley
Cotton; fifteen great-grandchildren: Troy Edward Presley; Cole, Cameron, Chasen, Ciera and Ceanna Wynn; Jacklyn Ash; Taylor and Eli Maddox; Christian and Peyton Roberts; Easton, Weston and Oaklynn Cotton; great-great-grandchild Kinsley Wynn;
sister Fredna Daniel Stewart; and special niece Martha Hall. 

Visitation will be at 10 o’clock on Friday, October 20th followed by the funeral service at 11 o’clock, led by Bro. Dennis Daniels at Nokomis Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Nokomis Baptist Church cemetery. 

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

