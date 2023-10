International Paper Conducting Emergency Evacuation Drills Friday Evening

International Paper in Cantonment is conducting their annual Emergency Mill Evactional Drill Thursday and Friday.

There will be alarms that sound Thursday at 9 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. On Friday, alarms wlll sound at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Cantonment Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue will take part in the exercises.



NorthEscambia.com file photo.