Gilmores Named Escambia County Farm Family Of The Year

The Gilmore family has been named the Escambia County Farm Family of the Year.

The award was presented to Ronnie and Debbie Gilmore along with Jacob and Carla Gilmore at the recent Escambia County Farm Bureau annual meeting at Molino Park Elementary School.

Debbie gifted Ronnie with their first heifer in 1992 and has grown to about 120 momma cows in the herd since then. They have served on various boards from Florida Cattlemen’s Association to Alabama Beef Cattle Improvement Association. They have both retired from the family business and now enjoy traveling with their twin granddaughters and their horses to shows.

Jacob has been involved in the family cattle operation since it began in 1992. Jacob was very active in both 4-H and FFA. Along the way, he met Carla, and they married in 2005. That began their journey into agriculture.

Together they represented Escambia County through the Young Farmers and Ranchers leadership program with Florida Farm Bureau. Carla has served on the 4-H Foundation board and numerous other committees. Jacob is currently serving as vice president of purchasing and finance for Gilmores and is currently on the board of directors for Farm Credit. He is active with the 4-H Foundation.

Jacob and Carla are the proud parents of twin girls Ella and Sydney. The twins are both active in 4-H and are very involved with horse shows and work on the farm.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.