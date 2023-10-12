FWC Law Enforcement Report: Pitcher Plants, Undersized Fish

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following recent activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Officers Waters and Hahr responded to a complaint from the staff at Tarkiln Bayou State Park after a patron observed a subject picking protected pitcher plants. The patron advised the subject that picking the threatened plants was prohibited, but the subject responded she had permission and continued to pick them. The subject was found at her vehicle with the plants and issued a notice to appear for harvesting a threatened plant from public property without permission.

Officer Waters and Hahr were checking boats returning to the Navy Point boat ramp and located two boats in possession of undersized gray triggerfish. Both subjects responsible were charged with possession of undersized gray triggerfish. Later in the weekend, they located another boat with a four-person limit of gray triggerfish. All four of the fish were undersized, and the owner of the vessel was charged with possession of undersized gray triggerfish.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officers Bower and Phillips were conducting resource inspections and located two subjects fishing from a local pier without valid saltwater fishing licenses. The officers conducted an inspection and located two flounder not in whole condition and additional undersized flounder. The flounder measured 10 inches in length. The legal size for flounder is 14 inches. A resource inspection was conducted on the second subject and two mangrove snapper filets were located at the bottom of the cooler, not in whole condition. Flounder and mangrove snapper are required to be landed in whole condition and possessing such fish not in whole condition in or on state waters or a public or private fishing pier is prohibited. Both subjects were cited appropriately for the violations.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

NorthEscambia.com photo.