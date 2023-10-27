Friday Night Football Scoreboard
October 27, 2023
Here are Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Escambia 52, Tate 19
- Pine Forest 42, Washington 6
- Walton 46, Pensacola 0
- Jay 35, Wewahitchka 22
- Gulf Breeze at Navarre
- Pace 27, Milton 7
- West Florida 28, Pensacola Catholic 56
- Baker 32, Pike Liberal Ars 24
- BYE: Northvew
—
- Flomaton 41, Monroe County 28
- Fort Dale Academy35, Escambia Academy 22
- Escambia County (Atmore) at Orange Beach
- T.R. Miller 47, St. Michael Catholic 44
- Excel 39, W.S. Neal 46
NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
