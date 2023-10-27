Friday Night Football Scoreboard

Here are Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Escambia 52, Tate 19

Pine Forest 42, Washington 6

Walton 46, Pensacola 0

Jay 35, Wewahitchka 22

Gulf Breeze at Navarre

Pace 27, Milton 7

West Florida 28, Pensacola Catholic 56

Baker 32, Pike Liberal Ars 24

BYE: Northvew

—