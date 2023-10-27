Friday Night Football Scoreboard

October 27, 2023

Here are Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Escambia 52, Tate 19
  • Pine Forest 42,  Washington 6
  • Walton 46, Pensacola 0
  • Jay 35, Wewahitchka 22
  • Gulf Breeze at Navarre
  • Pace 27, Milton 7
  • West Florida 28, Pensacola Catholic 56
  • Baker 32, Pike Liberal Ars 24
  • BYE: Northvew

  1. Flomaton 41, Monroe County 28
  2. Fort Dale Academy35,  Escambia Academy 22
  3. Escambia County (Atmore) at Orange Beach
  4. T.R. Miller 47, St. Michael Catholic 44
  5. Excel 39, W.S. Neal 46



    6. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

