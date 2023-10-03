Former Senator Don Gaetz Launches Campaign For District 1 Seat

Former Sen. Don Gaetz has announced he is seeking the Republican nomination for State Senate District 1. The seat is currently held by Sen. Doug Broxson, who is leaving office in 2024 due to term limits.

Gaetz, father of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, represented Northwest Florida in the Senate from 2010 to 2016 and served two years as Senate president. Former State Rep. Frank White, who has been a candidate for the Senate seat, withdrew Monday to support Gaetz.

“I have a passion for public service,” White said. “It’s been my privilege to serve in the Florida House and I intend to continue my community service in the future. Now, however, Northwest Florida has an opportunity to be represented by Don Gaetz, a proven champion for our area and for our values. I am pleased to endorse him, and I will do all I can to secure his victory next November.”

“Frank White is a leader for the new Florida. He is a job-creator and business developer with a wonderful family and a deep commitment to his community,” Gaetz said. “I am proud to be his friend and have his endorsement. He has many supporters here and in Tallahassee whose confidence I hope to earn. I know that Frank will serve in elected office again and I look forward to working closely with him and supporting him.

Broxson, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, joined White in endorsing Gaetz. “Frank White has a bright future in public service,” Broxson said. “And Northwest Florida will be very well served with Don Gaetz back in the Senate. As a former presiding officer, Senator Gaetz has the skill and experience to be effective on day one. I’m delighted to endorse him and look forward to helping him win.”

Gaetz recently concluded five years as chairman of Triumph Gulf Coast where he presided over $300 million in grants to support job creation, career technical education and economic development in Northwest Florida. Gaetz authored and passed the legislation that created Triumph Gulf Coast which will be making an additional $1.2 billion in grants in the area over the next decade.

He is also vice cjair of the Florida Commission on Ethics and a board member of the Florida Education Foundation.

Gaetz is former superintendent of Okaloosa Schools and a long-time business owner in Northwest Florida. He co-founded VITAS Healthcare Corporation, the nation’s largest and leading provider of hospice care. Don and his wife, Vicky, have two adult children – Erin, a digital media producer and Matt, United States Congressman for Northwest Florida.