Florida’s Minimum Wage Goes Up $1 To $12 An Hour

Florida’s minimum wage increased by $1 — from $11 to $12 per hour — on Saturday.

It’s part of the initiative known as Amendment 2 that was approved by voters in 2020. The $1 raises will continue each year until minimum wage reaches $15 per hour in 2026.

The dollar increase this year will net a minimum wage worker an extra $2,080. A minimum wage worker putting in 40 hours a week without a day off for a year will make $24,960.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.