Florida’s Minimum Wage Goes Up $1 To $12 An Hour

October 1, 2023

Florida’s minimum wage increased by $1 — from $11 to $12 per hour — on Saturday.

It’s part of  the initiative known as Amendment 2 that  was approved by voters in 2020. The $1 raises will continue each year until minimum wage reaches $15 per hour in 2026.

The dollar increase this year will net a minimum wage worker an extra $2,080. A minimum wage worker putting in 40 hours a week without a day off for a year will make $24,960.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 