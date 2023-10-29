Florida Gas Prices Declining Again, AAA Says

October 29, 2023

Florida gas prices increased last week, but are moving lower once again. After tying the 2023-low of $3.22 per gallon last Monday, the state average shot up 10 cents to $3.32 per gallon, by Wednesday. The increase was in response to the rise in crude oil prices, which occurred two weeks ago.

Pensacola was the state’s least expensive metro market at $3.06 per gallon on average Sunday. In North Escambia, prices bottomed out at $2.89 at a a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment. A low of $2.84 was available in Pensacola on East Nine Mile Road.

Fortunately, crude oil prices fell last week, and gas prices are doing the same. Florida’s state average declined 4 cents per gallon, Friday-Sunday. The state average was $3.29 per gallon on Sunday. Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view today’s daily average price.

The U.S. price of crude settled at $85.54 per barrel. That’s down $3.21 per barrel (-4%) from the week before. Gasoline futures declined 6 cents.

NorthEscambia.com photo.

FRONT FEATURE 

 