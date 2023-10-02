Florida Gas Prices Continue Falling, AAA Says

Oil prices remain high, yet prices at the pump are falling fast. Florida’s average price for gasoline dropped a dime last week.

The state average has now declined 20 cents per gallon, through the past two weeks. Sunday’s state average was $3.49 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since late July.

In Escambia County the average per gallon was $3.33, the lowest metro region in the state. In North Escambia, a low of $3.15 was available Sunday night on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while Pensacola prices were as low as $3.05 at a station on East Nine Mile Road.

“Gas prices are moving lower, even as the price of oil remains near 2023 highs,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Now that the summer driving season is over, gasoline demand has declined, but gasoline production is stronger than a year ago. Gasoline futures logged a second-consecutive 18 cent drop, which should signal another round of falling prices at the pump this week.”

The price of oil settled at $90.79 per barrel. That was 1% more than the week before.

