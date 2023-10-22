Florida Gas Average Gas Prices Fall to 7-Month Lows

October 22, 2023

Florida drivers saw another round of falling prices at the pump. The state average dropped 10 cents per gallon, last week. Sunday’s gas price average was $3.23 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since early March.

The state average has mostly declined for the past 34 days. During that time, the state average declined a total of 46 cents per gallon.

Gas prices are still falling on the momentum created by the seasonal downturn in fuel demand, coupled with stronger gasoline supplies and the switch to cheaper winter blend gasoline,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, this downward momentum may not continue, now that oil and gasoline futures prices logged a second consecutive week of gains.”

The U.S. price of oil logged a small 1% gain last week, amid ongoing concerns about the conflict between Israel and Hamas. In total, U.S. oil has risen $6 per barrel (7%) over the past two weeks. Gasoline futures also rose 11 cents per gallon last week, for a total increase of nearly 20 cents in two weeks.

Pensacola has the cheapest gas of any metro region in Florida at $3.12 per gallon. A North Escambia low of $2.97 was available on Muscogee Road in cantonment Sunday night, while Pensacola prices were as low sas $2.84 on Nine Mile Road.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

