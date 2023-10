Flomaton Police Report Someone Is Passing Counterfeit Money

The Flomaton Police Department is warning that someone is passing or attempting to pass counterfeit money.

FPD said they received several reports. They are asking anyone that believes they are a victim to call FPD at (25) 296-5811 or their local law enforcement agency.

Further details, including a suspect description, were not provided.

Photo: Courtesy U.S. Secret Service, click to enlarge.