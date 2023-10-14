FHP: Two Vehicles Flee Scene After Hitting Pedestrian On Highway 29

Two vehicles fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Highway 29, and the Florida Highway Patrol is looking for information.

Two vehicles were southbound on Highway 29 approaching Van Pelt Lane about 11:05 p.m. Thursday

Troopers said the male pedestrian traveled into the path of the first vehicle and was struck. The vehicle continued southbound, fleeing the scene. The victim was then hit by a second vehicle that also continued southbound.

The collision occurred in front of a Whataburger. Witnesses heard the first crash and believe one of the vehicles was a dark color SUV.

The pedestrian was transported to Baptist Hospital in critical condition. Their identity was not yet known.