FHP: Driver falls Asleep, Crashes Tanker With 1,000 Gallons of Methanol

October 31, 2023

A driver fell asleep and crashed a tanker truck hauling 1,000 gallons of methanol early Tuesday morning in Escambia County.

“The driver of the vehicle fell asleep at the wheel, and ran off the right shoulder of the roadway, and rolled into a ditch on the northbound side of Scenic Hwy,” according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. The crash happened about 1:41 a.m on Scenic Highwaway, just north of I-10.

The 50-year old driver was not injured, but Scenic Highway was closed for about seven hours to return the trailer to an upright position.

The Cantonment and Ensley Stations of Escambia Fire Rescue were among the responding crews.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

