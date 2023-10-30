Family Identifies Century Homicide Victim As Young Father, Former High School Football Player

Family has identified a Century homicide victim as 20-year old Jaheem Durant, the father of a 2-year old.

Durant was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk along North Century Boulevard, near Ramar Street about 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a homicide, and there were no suspects immediately identified by deputies. Additional details were not available as the investigation continued. Investigators were working to determine if the shooting happened on the roadside or elsewhere.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Durant played high school football for both the Northview Chiefs and the Flomaton Hurricanes.

At Northview, Durant was named 2nd Team Defensive End for theFlorida 1A All-State football team. He was a member of the Flomaton High School first ever state championship team.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.