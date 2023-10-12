Escambia Man Gets 30 Years For Child Porn

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to 30 years on state prison on child porn charges.

Brandon Lee Stafford pleaded to 15 counts of possession of certain images of child pornography, and he was designated a sexual offender by Circuit Judge Linda Nobles.

On February 24, 2022, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the Stafford’s residence in the course of an economic crime investigation. During that investigation, it was determined that he was in possession of child sexual abuse material on his electronic devices, according to prosecutors. That investigation was then turned over to the Special Victim’s Unit at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

“This defendant had over 700 images of child pornography on his computer when it was seized by the Sheriff’s Department,” prosecuting attorney Carrie Gilmer said. “The child pornography found on the defendant’s devices was extremely disturbing and some of the worst that the investigator has come across in this type of case. This sentence will help protect the community and children in the future.”