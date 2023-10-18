Escambia County Public Schools Awarded $1.5 Million Esports Gaming Grant by U.S. Department of Defense

Students at seven schools– Bailey, Beulah, Brown-Barge, and Ransom Middle Schools; Escambia, Tate, and West Florida High Schools. will benefit from a $1.5 million, 5-year project designed to promote Esports Escambia County Public Schools (ECPS).

Esports: E is for Everyone provides military connected students from all walks of life an opportunity to be part of a team at seven military-connected schools within the Escambia County Public Schools (FL). The DoDEA-funded 5-year project seeks to build a sustainable competitive gaming ecosystem that is welcoming and inclusive of everyone. Bridges will be built between military-connected students and communities who engage in Esports, making student learning transitions seamless. The benefits of Esports will reach far beyond the four walls of the classroom and expose military-connected students to technology, teamwork, competition, and diversity, while preparing them for successful college and career paths.

“Esports: E is for Everyone is an innovative approach to engage students in social-emotional learning and hands-on problem solving that will motivate, inspire, and foster grit within our students,” said Monica Willis, ECPS Grants Specialist and author of the grant. This marks the 11th competitive grant that the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) has awarded the school district since 2010.

Access to coaches, equipment, resources and competitions will afford rich experiences for all students at four ECPS middle schools and three ECPS high schools. New extra-curricular Esports teams will pique interest, increase attendance, spark ingenuity, and remove physical and social barriers to ultimately close achievement gaps.

Military-connected students will have the opportunity to make meaningful connections while honing their skills and exploring scholarship opportunities at hundreds of colleges. The characteristics and skills utilized by successful Esports team members directly correlate to the skills needed for students to become college and career ready citizens.