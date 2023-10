Escambia County Commission Cancels COW Meeting Again

The Escambia County Commission has canceled the Tuesday, October 12 planned Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting.

The COW is a workshop type meeting held for commission discussion, but no votes are taken.

Canceling the meeting has been the norm this year.

The BOCC will hold their regular meeting on Thursday, October 19 at 9 a.m.